The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) showed a varied performance on Sunday, with the market capitalization hitting EGP 2.263 trillion.

The benchmark EGX30 index retreated by 0.06% to 3,0776 points.

The Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah index, also edged down by 0.01% to 3,183.40 points.

On the other hand, the small- and mid-cap EGX70 equal-weight index (EWI) and EGX100 index closed the session higher by 0.45% at 8,613.85 points and 0.36% at 11,777.22 points, respectively.

The turnover stood at EGP 3.606 billion through the trading of 1.69 billion shares over 93,165 transactions.

Retail investors controlled 70.76% of the total trading transactions, while institutions represented 29.23% of trading.

Egyptian investors made up 93.79% of the trading transactions, whereas Arab and foreign traders equaled 3.98% and 2.23%, respectively.

Arab and foreign traders were net sellers with EGP 89.64 million and EGP 73.78 million, respectively.

Meanwhile, the Egyptian traders were net buyers with EGP 163.43 million.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).