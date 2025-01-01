The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) ended Tuesday’s trading session in the green zone, with the EGX30 index up by 1.42% to 29,740.58 points.

Likewise, the Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah index, grew by 2.16% to 3,086.38 points.

Both the small- and mid-cap EGX70 equal-weight index (EWI) and EGX100 index ended the session higher by 2.14% at 8,143 points and by 2.04% at 11,217.62 points, respectively.

The turnover reached EGP 2.50 billion through the exchange of 859.92 million shares over 71,685 transactions, while the market capitalization hit EGP 2.16 trillion

Retail investors accounted for 74.47% of the total trading, whereas the institutions equaled 25.52%.

Foreign and Arab traders represented 4.62% and 4.28% of the trading transactions, respectively, while Egyptian investors made up 91.1%.

Egyptian investors were buyers with EGP 107.56 million. Foreign and Arab traders were sellers with EGP 60.04 million and EGP 47.51 million, respectively.

