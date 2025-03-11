Arab Finance: The Tenth of Ramadan for Pharmaceuticals Industries and Diagnostic Reagents (Rameda) posted a 58.2% year-on-year (YoY) uptick in consolidated profits attributable to the parent company in 2024 to EGP 387.366 million versus EGP 244.859 million, a statement showed.

However, revenues jumped to EGP 2.768 billion last year from EGP 1.922 billion in the prior year.

Rameda’s standalone net profits after tax slipped to EGP 373.237 million in 2024, compared to EGP 234.455 million in 2023.

Rameda is an Egypt-based pharmaceutical company that manufactures both human and veterinary pharmaceuticals. It operates three fully independent factories at its plant, including 20 production lines capable of producing a wide range of general medicinal forms, namely eye drops, solid dosage forms, syrups, blow-fill-seal, and lyophilized vials, among others.

