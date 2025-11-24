Arab Finance: Arab Dairy Products Co. (Panda) has incurred consolidated profits attributable to the parent company during the first nine months of 2025, according to the financial statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on November 23rd.

The company’s consolidated losses excluding non-controlling interest hit EGP 194.499 million, versus net profits of EGP 140.318 million.

Consolidated sales hit EGP 1.873 billion in the nine-month period ended September 30th, down from EGP 2.161 million in the same period a year earlier.

As for standalone financials, Panda’s net losses after tax totaled EGP 210.954 million during the January-September period, against net profits worth EGP 137.453 million.

Panda is an Egypt-based company engaged in the dairy industry. The company exports its products to Middle Eastern countries, such as Lebanon, Jordan, Libya, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Palestine, Bahrain, Oman, and Kuwait.