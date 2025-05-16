Egypt - Palm Hills Development Company (PHDC) reported a 53.65% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profits after tax for the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, registering EGP 1.539 billion, versus EGP 1.002 million, as per a filing.

The real estate development company’s operating revenues amounted to EGP 8.392 billion in Q1 2025, compared to EGP 6.228 billion in the same quarter a year earlier.

The firm has incurred standalone net losses after tax totaling EGP 367.634 million during the January-March period this year, versus profits worth EGP 160.624 million in the first three months of 2024.

Palm Hills is an Egypt-based company that focuses on real estate investment in new cities and urban communities, land reclamation and cultivation, and other activities associated with the company’s operations.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).