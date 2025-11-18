Cairo - Palm Hills Developments Company generated consolidated net profits after tax and minority interest totaling EGP 3.54 billion in the first nine months (9M) of 2025, signaling an annual rise from EGP 2.35 billion.

The earnings per share (EPS) hit EGP 1.23 as of 30 September 2025, compared with EGP 0.82 in the same period of 2024, according to the financial results.

The consolidated revenues surged to EGP 25.54 billion in 9M-25 from EGP 17.96 billion in 9M-24.

Total assets amounted to EGP 163.14 billion at the end of September 2025, compared with EGP 123.43 billion as of 31 December 2024.

Standalone Statements for 9M-25

The real estate developer witnessed a turn to non-consolidated net losses after tax worth EGP 649.87 million in the January-September 2025 period, against net profits after tax of EGP 208.30 million in 9M-24.

Standalone revenues shrank to EGP 2.34 billion in 9M-25 from EGP 4.71 billion in 9M-24. Furthermore, the loss per share hit EGP 0.22 in 9M-25, against an EPS of EGP 0.07.

Meanwhile, the standalone total assets stood at EGP 48.98 billion in 9M-25 when compared with EGP 40.54 billion in the January-December 2024 period.

Quarterly Results

During the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, Palm Hills delivered higher consolidated net profits after tax and minority interest at EGP 1.09 billion, versus EGP 648.90 million in Q3-24.

The revenues jumped to EGP 9.97 billion in Q3-25 from EGP 7.02 billion in the corresponding period a year ago, whereas the EPS climbed to EGP 0.38 from EGP 0.23.

As for the standalone business, in the three-month period that ended on 30 September 2025, the company shifted to net profits after tax of EGP 103.48 million, compared to net losses after tax of EGP 292.72 million.

Furthermore, the EPS totaled EGP 0.03 in Q3-25, versus a loss per share of EGP 0.10 in Q3-24.

In the first half (H1) of 2025, the consolidated net profits after tax and minority interest of Palm Hills reached EGP 2.44 billion, signaling a 43% hike from EGP 1.70 billion in H1-24.

