Oriental Weavers Carpets (ORWE) posted a 10.99% year-on-year (YoY) decrease in consolidated profits attributable to the parent company for the first nine months of 2025, according to the financial statements filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on November 16th.

The company recorded a consolidated profit attributable to the parent company of EGP 1.658 billion in the January-September period of this year, down from EGP 1.862 billion in the same period a year earlier.

Net sales climbed to EGP 19.462 billion, compared to EGP 17.201 billion during the January-September period of 2024.

Standalone net profits after tax rose to EGP 2.035 billion in the nine-month period ended September 30th from EGP 1.897 billion in the same period the year before.

Founded in 1979 and listed on EGX in 1997, Oriental Weavers has emerged as a producer of machine-woven carpets and rugs for the residential, commercial, and hospitality industries.

It also offers various lines of area rugs as well as manufactures woven goblins and tapestries.

© 2025 All Rights Reserved Arab Finance For Information Technology Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).