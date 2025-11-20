MM Group for Industry and International Trade (MTI) reported a 28.12% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profits after tax and non-controlling interest in the first nine months of 2025 to EGP 1.002 billion from EGP 782.176 million, according to a filing on November 16th.

Consolidated net sales grew to EGP 16.748 billion in the nine-month period from EGP 10.781 billion in the same year-ago period.

The firm’s standalone net profits went up to EGP 802.142 million in the nine months to September 30th from EGP 684.350 million in the same period a year earlier.

MTI is a joint stock company that operates in a wide range of businesses, including consumer electronics, telecommunication, automotive, seamless pipes, and tractors through partnerships with leading global brands, including Samsung, Vodafone, Huawei, Range Rover, Jaguar, Maserati, Bentley, Carrier, and Bosch.

