The consolidated net profits of MM Group for Industry and International Trade hiked to EGP 801.29 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2024 from EGP 482.12 million in 9M-23.

Net sales amounted to EGP 10.78 billion as of 30 September 2024, an annual leap from EGP 7.99 billion, according to the consolidated financial results.

Earnings per share (EPS) grew year-on-year (YoY) to EGP 0.42 in 9M-24 from EGP 0.25.

Standalone Results

Non-consolidated net profit after tax hit EGP 684.35 million in the January-September 2024 period, marking an annual surge from EGP 451.18 million.

Revenues widened to EGP 7.27 billion during 9M-24 from EGP 6.01 billion in the year-ago period, while the EPS widened to EGP 0.37 from EGP 0.24.

Financials for Q3-24

During the third quarter (Q3) of 2024, MM Group registered EGP 295.68 million in consolidated net profit, up YoY from EGP 181.54 million.

In the July- September 2024 period, the sales hiked to EGP 4.54 billion from EGP 2.93 billion in Q3-23, while the EPS increased to EGP 0.15 from EGP 0.10.

As for the standalone business, the net profits jumped to EGP 228.33 million from EGP 167.28 million, whereas the sales climbed to EGP 2.87 billion from EGP 2.27 billion.

At the end of June 2024, MM Group generated 105.50% YoY higher consolidated profits at EGP 494 million.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).