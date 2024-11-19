Misr Cement – Qena posted higher consolidated net profits after tax at EGP 51.03 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2024, compared to EGP 21.75 million in 9M-23.

The revenues reached EGP 4.10 billion as of 30 September 2024, up from EGP 2.83 billion in 9M-23, according to the consolidated statements.

Standalone Results

The EGX-listed firm recorded standalone net profits after tax valued at EGP 92.40 million in January-September 2024, an annual leap from EGP 36.50 million.

Non-consolidated revenues increased to EGP 1.90 billion in 9M-24 from EGP 1.15 billion a year earlier.

Meanwhile, the earnings per share (EPS) climbed year-on-year (YoY) to EGP 0.81 in 9M-24 from EGP 0.34.

Financials for Q3-24

In the third quarter (Q3) of 2024, Misr Cement turned profitable at EGP 34.10 million, compared to net losses valued at EGP 41.93 million in Q3-23.

During the three-month period that ended on 30 September 2024, the sales increased YoY to EGP 1.80 billion from EGP 930.77 million.

As of 30 June 2024, the company’s consolidated net profits shrank to EGP 16.93 million from EGP 63.68 million in the year-ago period.

