Egyptian Chemical Industries (KIMA) reported net profits after tax of EGP 1.190 billion in the first half (H1) of fiscal year (FY) 2025/2026, marking a 46.89% year-on-year (YoY) increase from EGP 810.137 million, according to the company’s financial results.

Revenues rose to EGP 4.156 billion in H1 FY2025/2026, up from EGP 3.975 million in the year-ago period.

KIMA is an Egypt-based manufacturer specializing in nitrogen-based fertilizers and operates within the agricultural chemicals industry.

The company produces and distributes a range of products, including urea, ammonium nitrate, ferrosilicon alloy, liquid ammonium nitrate fertilizer, prilled ammonium nitrate fertilizer, liquid ammonia, aqua-ammonia, nitric acid, hydrochloric acid, and silica fume.

