Cairo – Egyptian Chemical Industries (Kima) targets achieving net profits of EGP 1.36 billion in fiscal year (FY) 2025/2026, according to a bourse disclosure.

Kima also plans to generate revenues of EGP 9.53 billion, compared to EGP 6.53 billion in FY2024/25.

The EGX-listed firm posted 120% higher net profits at EGP 2.53 billion in FY2023/24, compared to EGP 1.15 billion in FY2022/23.

Source: Mubasher

