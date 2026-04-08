International Business Corporation for Trading and Agencies posted a 995.70% year-on-year (YoY) surge in 2025 net profits after tax, reaching EGP 18.423 million from EGP 1.681 million, according to the financial results.

Sales increased by 335.68% to EGP 376.260 million last year from EGP 86.361 million in 2024.

Basic earnings per share (EPS) hit EGP 0.76 at the end of December 2025, versus EGP 0.07 a year earlier.

Established in 1994, International Business Corporation started its business as Thermo King’s sole dealer in Egypt.

The company operates within the auto parts field, and it distributes and installs buses and trucks' heating, ventilation, and global positioning systems and spare parts.

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