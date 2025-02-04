International Company for Medical Industries (ICMI) shifted to net losses valued at EGP 16.30 million in 2024, compared to net profits worth EGP 1.69 million in 2023, as per the financial results released on February 3rd.

Consolidated loss per share hit EGP 0.28 last year, against earnings per share (EPS) of EGP 0.02 in 2023.

Meanwhile, the sales jumped to EGP 57.71 million in 2024 from EGP 34.76 million as of December 31st of 2023.

Established in 2004, ICMI operates within the healthcare equipment and services sector focusing on healthcare equipment.

