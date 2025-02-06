Egypt Gas (EGAS) posted a 70.04% year-on-year (YoY) higher net profits after tax at EGP 290.734 million in 2024, versus EGP 170.597 million, as per the unaudited financial results released on February 6th.

Earnings per share (EPS) stood at EGP 0.50 in the 12-month period that ended on December 31st,2024.

Revenues jumped by 9.25% YoY to EGP 7.506 billion in 2024 from EGP 6.871 billion.

In the first nine months of 2024, the company’s net profits climbed by 30.31% to EGP 180.639 million from EGP 138.621 million in the corresponding period of 2023.

