The consolidated net profits of Gadwa for Industrial Development hit EGP 641 million in the first half (H1) of 2025, marking a 46.91% year-on-year (YoY) drop from EGP 1.20 billion.

Total revenues dropped to EGP 9.09 billion as of 30 June 2025 from EGP 9.10 billion in H1-24, according to the financial statements.

Earnings per share (EPS) retreated to EGP 0.53 in H1-25 from EGP 0.81 in the same period of 2024.

Standalone Results

Gadwa reported lower non-consolidated net profits valued at EGP 593.62 million in the first six months (6M) of 2025, compared to EGP 823.27 million in H1-24.

Standalone operations revenues shrank to EGP 605.50 million in H1-25 from EGP 789.67 million in H1-24, while the EPS decreased to EGP 0.50 from EGP 0.69.

Financials for Q2-25

In the second quarter (Q2) of 2025, the company’s consolidated net profits plummeted by 99.05% to EGP 5.60 million from EGP 590.88 million in Q2-24.

The EGX-listed company generated EGP 3.77 billion in total revenues during the April-June 2025 period, an annual fall from EGP 1.61 billion. EPS declined to EGP 0.03 from EGP 0.41.

Non-consolidated net profits amounted to EGP 89.48 million in Q2-25, compared with EGP 396.59 million in the three-month period that ended on 30 June 2024.

As of 31 December 2024, Gadwa generated consolidated net profit totaling EGP 1.62 billion, versus EGP 1.45 billion in 2023.

