Egyptian Media Production City (EMPC) generated 24.26% year-on-year (YoY) lower consolidated net profit after tax at EGP 359.512 million in the first half (H1) of 2025, versus EGP 473.598 million, according to the financial results.

Basic earnings per share (EPS) declined to EGP 1.69 at the end of June 2025 from EGP 2.23 in H1 2024.

The company generated revenues valued at EGP 614.703 million in H1 2025, an annual growth of 21.29% from EGP 506.796 million.

Meanwhile, standalone net profits after tax increased by 25.36% YoY to EGP 448.564 million in the first six months of 2025 from EGP 357.834 million.

Non-consolidated revenues climbed by 15.76% to EGP 460.825 million in H1 2025 from EGP 398.093 million.

