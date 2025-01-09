The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) showed a negative performance on Wednesday, with the EGX30 index down by 0.48% to 29,785.91 points.

The Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah index, also fell by 0.84% to 3,120.46 points.

Likewise, the small- and mid-cap EGX70 equal-weight index (EWI) and EGX100 index closed the session lower by 0.39% at 8,304.2 points and by 0.47% at 11,405.4 points, respectively.

The turnover stood at EGP 2.881 billion through the exchange of 954.539 million shares over 84,354 transactions, while the market capitalization amounted to EGP 2.193 trillion.

The institutions accounted for 74.46% of the total trading, while retail investors made up the remaining 25.53% of trading.

Egyptian investors equaled 83.35% of the trading transactions, whereas Arab and foreign traders represented 5.61% and 11.04% of the trading transactions, respectively.

Arab and foreign investors were sellers with EGP 19 million and EGP 3.345 million, respectively. Meanwhile, the Egyptian traders were buyers with EGP 22.345 million.

