Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) showed a mixed performance on Wednesday, with the EGX30 index down by 0.06% to 31,744.3 points.

The Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah index, retreated by 0.59% to 3,309.4 points.

Meanwhile, the small- and mid-cap EGX70 equal-weight index (EWI) and EGX100 index closed the session higher by 0.77% at 8,958.79 points and by 0.53% at 12,342.93 points, respectively.

The turnover stood at EGP 3.038 billion through the exchange of 1.456 billion shares over 79,302 transactions, while the market capitalization reached EGP 2.234 trillion.

The institutions accounted for 69.38% of the total trading, while retail investors made up the remaining 30.61% of trading.

Egyptian investors controlled 84.67% of the trading transactions, whereas Arab and foreign traders represented 4.41% and 10.93% of the trading transactions, respectively.

Egyptian and Arab investors were buyers with EGP 54.972 million and EGP 2.710 million, respectively, while the foreign traders were sellers with EGP 57.682 million.

