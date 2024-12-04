The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) ended Tuesday’s session with mixed performance across its indices. The market capitalization reached nearly EGP 2.236 trillion.

The benchmark EGX30 index added 0.34% wrapping up the session at 30,628.74 points.

The sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah index, lost 0.35%, concluding the session at 3,148.07 points.

Meanwhile, the EGX70 equal-weight index (EWI), tracking small and mid-cap stocks, rose 0.52% to 8,460.57 points, and the EGX100 EWI edged up 0.30%, finishing at 11,603.59 points.

The session saw a total of 865.701 billion shares traded through 100,750 transactions, generating a turnover of EGP 4.483 billion.

Retail investors dominated the market with 63.4% of total transactions, while institutions accounted for 36.59%.

Egyptian investors made up 87.76% of trades, while Arab and foreign investors represented 4.69% and 7.55%, respectively.

Foreign traders were net buyers, with a total of EGP 69.625 million. Egyptian and Arab investors were net sellers, with EGP 55.889 million and EGP 13.736 million, respectively.

