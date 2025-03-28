Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) ended Thursday’s trading session in the green zone, with the EGX30 index up by 0.89% to 32,026.14 points.

Likewise, the Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah index, rose by 0.58% to 3,328.47 points.

Both the EGX100 index and the EGX70 index ended the session higher by 0.98% at 9,046.54 points and by 0.97% at 12,462.04 points, respectively.

A total of 1.308 billion shares were traded over 79,934 transactions at a value of EGP 3.677 billion, while the market capitalization hit EGP 2.248 trillion.

Retail investors represented 71.37% of the total trading, whereas the institutions made up the remaining 28.62%.

Egyptian investors took over 88.23% of trading transactions, while foreign and Arab traders accounted for 7.01% and 4.76%, respectively.

The Egyptian investors were net buyers with EGP 240.086 million. Arab and foreign traders were sellers with EGP 199.945 million and EGP 40.140 million, respectively.

