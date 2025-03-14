Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) ended Thursday’s trading session in the green zone, with the EGX30 index up by 0.78% to 31,290.62 points.

Likewise, the Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah index, rose by 1.26% to 3,384.59 points.

Both the EGX100 index and the EGX70 index ended the session higher by 0.57% at 8,787.13 points and by 0.78% at 12,209.73 points, respectively.

A total of 1.790 billion shares were traded over 101,493 transactions at a value of EGP 4.248 billion, while the market capitalization hit EGP 2.244 trillion.

Retail investors represented 71.36% of the total trading, whereas the institutions made up the remaining 28.63%.

Egyptian investors took over 83.25% of trading transactions, while foreign and Arab traders accounted for 7.44% and 9.31%, respectively.

The foreign investors were net sellers with EGP 172.375 million. Egyptian and Arab traders were buyers with EGP 99.277 million and EGP 73.098 million, respectively.

