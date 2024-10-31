The Egyptian Exchange’s (EGX) indices have closed Wednesday’s trading session in the red territory, with the market capitalization at EGP 2.183 trillion.

The benchmark EGX30 index lost 0.81%, ending the session at 30,371.26 points.

The small- and mid-cap EGX70 equal-weight index (EWI) shed 0.17% to close at 7,909.73 points, while the EGX100 EWI slipped 0.33% at 11,073.52 points.

The sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah index, edged down 0.83%, finishing the session at 3,125.05 points.

Today’s trading saw 889.111 billion shares exchanged over 94,368 transactions, garnering a turnover of EGP 3.106 billion.

Retail investors controlled 75.22% of total trading transactions, while institutional investors seized 24.77% of trading.

Egyptian traders constituted 84.66% of total trading transactions, while Arab and foreign investors accounted for 7.46% and 7.88%, respectively.

Egyptian and Arab traders were net buyers with EGP 102.438 million and EGP 96.440 million, respectively. Foreign investors were net sellers with EGP 198.879 million.

