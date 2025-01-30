The Egyptian Exchange’s (EGX) indices witnessed a positive performance on Wednesday, with market capitalization standing at EGP 2.227 trillion.

The benchmark EGX30 index rose by 0.83% and ended the trading session at 29,891.61 points.

The Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah index, gained 0.80%, concluding the session at 3,177.23 points.

Both small- and mid-cap EGX70 equal-weight index (EWI) and EGX100 index closed the session up by 0.93% to 8,596 points and by 0.95% to 11,733.97 points, respectively.

EGX’s turnover hit EGP 5.012 billion after 1.714 billion shares were exchanged through 120,917 transactions.

Individuals represented 82.75% of the total trading transactions, while the institutions controlled the remaining 17.24% of trading.

Egyptian traders made up 93.41% of total trading transactions, while Arab and foreign investors accounted for 4.46% and 2.13%, respectively.

Egyptian traders were net buyers with EGP 95.893 million. Arab and foreign traders were net sellers with EGP 61.465 million and EGP 34.428 million, respectively.

