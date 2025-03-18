Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) ended Monday’s trading session with mixed results, with the EGX30 index up by 0.38% to 3,1458.59 points.

The Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah index, fell by 0.42% to 3,356.48 points.

The small- and mid-cap EGX70 equal-weight index (EWI) and EGX100 index closed the session higher by 0.59% at 8,924.18 points and by 0.23% at 12,326.39 points, respectively.

The turnover reached EGP 4.075 billion through the exchange of 1.409 billion shares over 103,484 transactions, while the market capitalization amounted to EGP 2.246 trillion.

Egyptian investors made up 89.6% of the trading transactions, while Arab and foreign traders represented 7.04% and 3.36% of the trading transactions, respectively.

Egyptian and Arab investors were net sellers with EGP 23.530 million and EGP 50.824 million, respectively, while Egyptian traders were net buyers with EGP 74.355 million.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).