The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) showed a negative performance on Monday, with market capitalization amounting to EGP 2.219 trillion.

The EGX30 index fell by 0.97% to 29,742.12 points.

Likewise, the Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah index, went down by 1.39% to 3,152.35 points.

Both the small- and mid-cap EGX70 equal-weight index (EWI) and EGX100 index ended the session lower by 1.62% at 8,388.85 points and by 1.52% at 11,498.53 points, respectively.

EGX’s turnover hit EGP 4.143 billion through the exchange of 1.636 billion shares over 106,792 transactions.

Retail investors represented 76.35% of the total trading, whereas the institutions equaled 23.64%.

Arab and foreign traders accounted for 5.79% and 3.93% of the trading transactions, respectively, while Egyptian investors made up 90.28%.

Egyptian investors were sellers with EGP 343.467 million. Foreign and Arab traders were buyers with EGP 194.853 million and EGP 148.613 million, respectively.

