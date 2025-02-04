The Egyptian Financial and Industrial Company (EFIC) witnessed 151% year-on-year (YoY) higher standalone net profits after tax in 2024, according to the financial statement.

Non-consolidated net profits hit EGP 1.53 billion at the end of 2024, compared to EGP 588.24 million in 2023.

Sales jumped by 77% YoY to EGP 4.16 billion in 2024 from EGP 2.34 billion.

The EGX-listed firm focuses on the production and distribution of chemical resources and agricultural fertilizers, as well as the ownership of the means of road and river transportation.

