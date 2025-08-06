Bupa Arabia for Cooperative Insurance Company delivered 12.76% lower net profits after Zakat attributable to shareholders at SAR 666.48 million in the first half (H1) of 2025, compared to SAR 764.02 million in H1-24.

Insurance revenues increased by 2.11% year-on-year (YoY) to SAR 9.12 billion in the first six months (6M) of 2025 from SAR 8.93 billion, according to the interim financial results.

Earnings per share (EPS) stood at SAR 4.46 in H1-25, an annual decline from SAR 5.10.

Results for Q2

In the second quarter (Q2) of 2025, the net profits of Bupa Arabia shrank by 29.25% to SAR 286.25 million from SAR 404.60 million in Q2-24.

Meanwhile, the insurance revenues hit SAR 4.71 billion in Q2-25, reflecting a YoY increase of 3.36% from SAR 4.56 billion.

Quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), the Q2-25 net profits fell by 24.71% compared to SAR 380.23 million in January-March 2025, while the insurance revenues climbed by 6.93% from SAR 4.40 billion.

