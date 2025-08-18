The consolidated net profits after tax of B Investments Holding hit EGP 436.24 million in the first half (H1) of 2025, marking a 65.72% plunge from EGP 1.27 billion in H1-24.

Revenues stood at EGP 571.76 million as of 30 June 2025, down year-on-year (YoY) from EGP 575.54 million, according to the financial results.

Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) shrank to EGP 1.56 in H1-25 from EGP 6.41 in the corresponding period of 2024.

Standalone Results

In the first six months (6M) of 2025, the non-consolidated net profits after tax plummeted to EGP 13.42 million from EGP 773.14 million a year earlier.

B Investments Holdings generated revenues amounting to EGP 106.52 million in H1-25, versus EGP 119.88 million in H1-24. Meanwhile, the basic and diluted EPS fell to EGP 0.06 from EGP 4.32.

Financials for Q2

During the second quarter (Q2) of 2025, the EGX-listed firm reported an annual rise in consolidated net profits after tax to EGP 365.96 million, compared to EGP 322.22 million.

The company registered revenues valued at EGP 454.25 million in the three-month period that ended on 30 June 2025, an annual increase from EGP 345.49 million.

In April-June 2025, the standalone net profits after tax reached EGP 18.72 million, lower than EGP 72.55 million in Q2-24. Revenues declined to EGP 76.50 million from EGP 80.63 million.

As of 31 March 2025, B Investments Holding recorded EGP 70.28 million in consolidated profits after tax, compared to EGP 950.64 million in Q1-24.

