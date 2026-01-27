Cairo - The extraordinary general meeting (EGM) of Arab Developers Holding approved raising its issued and paid-up capital by EGP 1 billion to EGP 2.39 billion from EGP 1.39 billion.

The capital increase process will be implemented through the issuance of 10 billion ordinary shares, according to a bourse filing.

Each new share will have a nominal value of EGP 0.10, with an additional issuance fee of 1% of the nominal value per share.

The transaction will be executed via a rights issue and offered in cash to existing shareholders in proportion to their current holdings. Meanwhile, the subscription rights will be tradable separately from the original shares.

On 26 January, the shareholders also greenlighted a detailed feasibility study outlining the planned use of the additional capital and its expected returns.

In December 2025, El-Garhy Group for Investment and Development increased its stake in Arab Developers to 4.63% from 1.03%.

