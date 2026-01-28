Egypt Aluminum Company (Egyptalum) reported net profits after tax of EGP 5.538 billion in the first half (H1) of fiscal year (FY) 2025/2026, marking a 25% year-on-year (YoY) decline from EGP 7.355 billion in the same period of FY2024/2025, according to its unaudited financial results sent to the Egyptian Exchange on January 28th.

Sales rose by 12.56% YoY, hitting EGP 21.507 billion at the end of December 2025, compared with EGP 24.208 billion a year earlier.

Egyptalum operates across the production, distribution, marketing, import, and export of aluminum, raw materials, alloys, and related derivatives.

The company is also involved in the establishment of firms across various investment sectors, in addition to real estate and financial investment activities.

