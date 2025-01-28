Alexandria Flour Mills (AFMC) reported a 10.7% year-on-year (YoY) drop in net profits after tax for the first half (H1) of fiscal year (FY) 2024/2025, as per the firm's financial indicators posted on January 28th.

Net profits after tax grew to EGP 27.620 million in H1 of this FY from EGP 30.916 million over the same half of last FY.

Meanwhile, the company’s revenues rose by 16.7% YoY to EGP 176.547 million from EGP 151.292 million.

Alexandria Flour Mills is an Egypt-based company that operates in the manufacture, trade, import and export, storage, fumigation and maintenance, packaging, processing, and distribution of grain and its substitutes.

