Alexandria Container and Cargo Handling Company (ALCN) posted an 88% year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profits after tax during the first quarter (Q1) of the fiscal year (FY) 2024/2025, according to the financial indicators.

The company’s net profits after tax surged to EGP 1.842 billion in the July-September period of last year from EGP 979.974 million over the same period a year earlier.

Meanwhile, sales jumped 75% YoY to EGP 1.934 billion from EGP 1.103 billion.

Alexandria Container is an Egypt-based company that specializes in containers and cargo handling in Egyptian ports.

