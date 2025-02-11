Egypt - The net profits after tax of Al Fanar for Contracting, Construction, Trade, Import, and Export Company (FNAR) shrank by 36.96% year-on-year (YoY) in 2024, as per the financial results.

Net profits after tax declined to EGP 5.358 million last year from EGP 8.499 million in 2023.

Likewise, the company’s revenues plummeted YoY to EGP 41.363 million from EGP 72.523 million.

Earnings per share (EPS) dropped to EGP 0.335 at the end of December 2024 from EGP 0.531 a year earlier.

Al Fanar is an Egypt-based company, operating within general contracting, construction, trade, import, and export, in addition to, land reclamation and land division.

