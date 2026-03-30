Egypt for Poultry (Egypco) posted a 69.93% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated loss attributable to the parent company in 2025, recording EGP 10.776 million, up from EGP 6.341 million in 2024, according to the financial statements filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on March 29th.

Operating revenues hit EGP 8.805 million in the January-December period of last year, slightly up from EGP 8.171 million in the same period a year earlier.

As for standalone financials, the company reported a net loss after tax of EGP 10.305 million in 2025, up from EGP 7.970 million in 2024.

Egypco is a public shareholding company that operates in the food processing industry. It manages poultry farms and slaughterhouses and is engaged in land reclamation and agricultural activities, as well as cattle and fish product manufacturing.

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