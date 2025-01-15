Bonyan, a subsidiary of Compass Capital, is awaiting the Egyptian Exchange’s (EGX) approval for its temporary listing on the EGX’s main market, unnamed sources in the know told Al Mal News.

The company has requested to list 1.65 billion shares, each with a nominal value of EGP 1.

If granted approval, this will be a step forward in the company’s preparation for its initial public offering (IPO).

