Sumou Real Estate Company logged net profits amounting to SAR 22.36 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, an annual growth of 16.99% from SAR 19.11 million.

The company’s sales hiked by 25.34% year-on-year (YoY) to SAR 101.49 million in Q1-25 from SAR 80.96 million, according to the interim financial results.

Earnings per share (EPS) stood at SAR 0.44 in the first three months (3M) of 2025 from SAR 0.38 a year earlier.

Quarterly, the Q1-25 net profits dropped by 4.14% from SAR 23.32 million in Q4-24, while the revenues retreated by 9.28% from SAR 111.88 million.

Earlier in April, Sumou Real Estate inked a SAR 680 million development agreement with the National Housing Company to establish more than 900 Residential Villas in the Makkah Gate project.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).