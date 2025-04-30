Bahrain - His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince, Prime Minister and Bahrain Economic Development Board (EDB) chairman, yesterday issued an edict reforming the board of directors of Bahrain Bourse.

The new board will consist of Yousif Al Yousif, Yousif Ali Reza, Nabeel Abdulaal, Raed Fakhro, Eman Al Asfoor, Habeeb Habeeb, Fatema Abul, Abdulla Bukhowa and Aisha Abdulmalik.

The term of membership shall be three years, starting from the date of issuance of the edict.

This edict shall take effect from the date of its issuance and shall be published in the Official Gazette.

