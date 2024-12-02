The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) ended Monday’s trading session in the green zone after the EGX30 main rose 0.09% to 30,525.32 points.

Both EGX70 EWI and EGX100 EWI closed the session higher by 0.27% at 8,416.83 points and by 0.19% at 11,568.98 points, respectively.

EGX’s turnover amounted to EGP 4.57 billion through the trading of 1.26 billion shares, while the market cap value reached EGP 2.23 trillion.

As for trading on securities, the Arab investors were the net sellers with EGP 88.44 million. Egyptian and foreign traders were the net buyers with EGP 87.94 million and EGP 498,297, respectively.

