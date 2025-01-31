The Egyptian Exchange’s (EGX) indices have closed Thursday’s trading session on a mixed note, with market capitalization at EGP 2.229 trillion.

The benchmark EGX30 index went up 0.40%, hitting 30,010.62 points.

The Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah index, shed by 0.03% to 3,176.16 points.

The small- and mid-cap EGX70 EWI index dropped by 0.51% to end the session at 8,551.9 points, while the EGX100 EWI index lost 0.31% to reach 11,698.14 points.

Today’s trading saw 1.777 million shares exchanged over 110,889 transactions, with a turnover of EGP 4.489 billion.

Retail investors seized 79.78% of total trading transactions, while institutional investors made up 20.21% of trading.

Egyptian traders constituted 90.88% of total trading transactions, while Arab and foreign investors accounted for 5.49% and 3.63%, respectively.

Arab foreign traders were net sellers with EGP 148.188 million. Egyptian and foreign investors were net sellers with EGP 134.498 million and EGP 13.689 million, respectively.

