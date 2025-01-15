The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) closed Wednesday’s trading session higher, with the EGX30 index rising by 1.46% to 29,389.93 points.

Likewise, the Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah index, went up by 1.59% to 3,084.94 points.

Both the small- and mid-cap EGX70 equal-weight index (EWI) and EGX100 index ended the session higher by 1.37% at 8,121.67 points and by 1.36% at 11,199.23 points, respectively.

A total of 936.039 million shares were exchanged at a value of EGP 3.811 billion over 102,278 transactions. The market capitalization stood at EGP 2.177 trillion.

Individual traders represented 73.74% of the total trading, while the institutions made up 26.25%.

Arab and foreign traders accounted for 6.31% and 4.37% of the trading transactions, respectively, while Egyptian investors equaled 89.32%.

Egyptian investors were sellers with EGP 165.017 million. Arab and non-Arab traders were buyers with EGP 133.173 million and EGP 31.844 million, respectively.

