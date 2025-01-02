The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) closed Thursday’s trading session higher, with the EGX30 index rising by 1.08% to 30,060.48 points.

Likewise, the Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah index, went up by 1.65% to 3,137.16 points.

Both the small- and mid-cap EGX70 equal-weight index (EWI) and EGX100 index ended the session higher by 1.72% at 8,283.41 points and by 1.79% at 11,418.11 points, respectively.

A total of 809.37 million shares were exchanged at a value of EGP 2.22 billion over 80,478 transactions. The market capitalization stood at EGP 2.19 trillion.

Individual traders represented 82.07% of the total trading, while the institutions made up 17.92%.

Arab and foreign traders accounted for 6.03% and 2.47% of the trading transactions, respectively, while Egyptian investors equaled 91.49%.

Egyptian investors were buyers with EGP 43.04 million. Foreign and Arab traders were sellers with EGP 39.20 million and EGP 3.84 million, respectively.

