The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) closed Sunday’s trading session in the red zone, with market capitalization hitting EGP 2.166 trillion.

The EGX30 index fell by 0.57% to 29,277.45 points. The Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah index, also retreated by 0.39% to 3,085.26 points.

Likewise, the small- and mid-cap EGX70 equal-weight index (EWI) and EGX100 index ended the session lower by 1.80% at 8,153.72 points and by 1.35% at 11,223.18 points, respectively.

The turnover stood at EGP 2.912 billion as 814.993 million shares were exchanged over 101,604 transactions.

Retail investors made up 81.96% of the total trading, while the institutions accounted for the remaining 18.03%.

Foreign and Arab traders represented 1.49% and 4.11% of the trading transactions, respectively, while Egyptian investors equaled 94.39%.

Arab and foreign traders were sellers with EGP 40.993 million and EGP 6.319 million, respectively. Egyptian investors were buyers with EGP 47.313 million.

