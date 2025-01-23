The Egyptian Exchange’s (EGX) indices witnessed a positive performance on Wednesday, with market capitalization standing at EGP 2.245 trillion.

The benchmark EGX30 index rose by 0.51% and ended the trading session at 29,979.14 points.

The Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah index, gained 1.09%, concluding the session at 3,189.49 points.

Both small- and mid-cap EGX70 equal-weight index (EWI) and EGX100 index closed the session up by 0.52% to 8,524.72 points and by 0.66% to 11,679.43 points, respectively.

EGX’s turnover hit EGP 4.664 billion after 2.281 billion shares were exchanged through 116,780 transactions.

Individuals represented 80.12% of the total trading transactions, while the institutions controlled the remaining 19.87% of trading.

Egyptian traders made up 90.44% of total trading transactions, while Arab and foreign investors accounted for 4.77% and 4.79%, respectively.

Arab traders were net sellers with EGP 70.509 million. Egyptian and foreign traders were net buyers with EGP 58.193 million and EGP 12.316 million, respectively.

