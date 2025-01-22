The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) ended Tuesday’s trading session higher, with the market capitalization standing at EGP 2.231 trillion.

The benchmark EGX30 index rose by 0.70% to 29,826.58 points.

Likewise, the Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah index, went up by 0.35% to 3,155.1 points.

Both the small- and mid-cap EGX70 equal-weight index (EWI) and EGX100 index closed the session higher by 1.30% at 8,480.45 points and 1.11% at 11,603.24 points, respectively.

EGX’s turnover hit EGP 4.213 billion through the exchange of 2.555 billion shares over 116,181 transactions.

Retail investors represented 82.62% of the total trading transactions, whereas institutions equaled 17.37% of trading.

Foreign and Arab traders made up 2.04% and 4.67% of the trading transactions, respectively. Meanwhile, the Egyptian investors controlled 93.29%.

Egyptian traders were net sellers with EGP 6.220 million, while Arab and foreign traders were net buyers with EGP 1.594 million and EGP 4.626 million, respectively.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).