The Egyptian Exchange’s (EGX) indices witnessed a positive performance on Tuesday, with market capitalization standing at EGP 2.144 trillion.

The benchmark EGX30 index rose by 1.44% and ended the trading session at 28,967.09 points.

The Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah index, gained 1.06%, concluding the session at 3,039.57 points.

Both small- and mid-cap EGX70 equal-weight index (EWI) and EGX100 index closed the session up by 0.19% to 8,011.58 points and by 0.22% to 11,036.55 points, respectively.

EGX’s turnover hit EGP 3.749 billion after 1.061 billion shares were exchanged through 100,678 transactions.

Individuals represented 70.85% of the total trading transactions, while the institutions controlled the remaining 29.14% of trading.

Egyptian traders made up 88.51% of total trading transactions, while Arab and foreign investors accounted for 7.22% and 4.27%, respectively.

Arab traders were net buyers with EGP 326.090 million. Egyptian and foreign traders were net sellers with EGP 201.494 million and EGP 124.596 million, respectively.

