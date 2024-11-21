The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) ended Thursday’s trading session in the green zone, with the EGX30 main index up 0.14% to 30,631.8 points.

The EGX100 EWI and EGX70 EWI also ended the session higher by 0.68% at 8,340.11 points and by 0.55% at 11,522.45 points, respectively.

The turnover stood at EGP 3.24 billion through the trading of 1.01 billion shares, while the market cap value amounted to EGP 2.24 trillion.

As for trading on securities, the foreign and Egyptian investors were the net buyers with EGP 70.11 million and EGP 28.02 million, respectively. Arab traders were the net sellers with EGP 98.13 million.

