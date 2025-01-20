The Egyptian Exchange’s (EGX) indices witnessed a positive performance on Sunday, with market capitalization standing at EGP 2.219 trillion.

The benchmark EGX30 index rose by 0.42% and ended the trading session at 29,728.61 points.

The Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah index, gained 0.83%, concluding the session at 3,146.02 points.

Both small- and mid-cap EGX70 equal-weight index (EWI) and EGX100 index closed the session up by 1.22% to 8,330.22 points and by 1.08% to 11,449.25 points, respectively.

EGX’s turnover hit EGP 3.552 billion after 1.424 billion shares were exchanged through 108,799 transactions.

Individuals represented 84.94% of the total trading transactions, while the institutions controlled the remaining 15.05% of trading.

Egyptian traders made up 93% of total trading transactions, while Arab and foreign investors accounted for 5.8% and 1.2%, respectively.

Foreign traders were net sellers with EGP 23.676 million. Egyptian and Arab traders were net buyers with EGP 12.496 million and EGP 11.180 million, respectively.

