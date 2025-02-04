The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) ended Monday’s trading session in the red zone, with the EGX30 index down by 0.55% to 29,754.77 points.

The Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah index, also fell by 0.95% to 3,145.47 points.

Likewise, the small- and mid-cap EGX70 equal-weight index (EWI) and EGX100 index closed the session lower by 1.57% at 8,445.8 points and by 1.37% at 11,566.52 points, respectively.

The turnover reached EGP 3.11 billion through the exchange of 1.23 billion shares over 92,149 transactions, while the market capitalization amounted to EGP 2.215 trillion.

Retail investors accounted for 80.88% of the total trading, while the institutions accounted for 19.11% of the total trading.

Egyptian investors made up 91.47% of the trading transactions, while Arab and foreign traders represented 4.78% and 3.75% of the trading transactions, respectively.

Foreign and Egyptian investors were buyers with EGP 49.60 million and EGP 36.46 million, respectively, while the Arab traders were sellers with EGP 86.06 million.

