The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) showed a negative performance on Monday, with market capitalization amounting to EGP 2.126 trillion.

The EGX30 index fell by 2.46% to 28,556.28 points.

Likewise, the Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah index, went down by 2.52% to 3,007.64 points.

Both the small- and mid-cap EGX70 equal-weight index (EWI) and EGX100 index ended the session lower by 1.93% at 7,996.23 points and by 1.88% at 11,012.22 points, respectively.

EGX’s turnover hit EGP 3.835 billion through the exchange of 862.888 million shares over 103,890 transactions.

Retail investors represented 66.42% of the total trading, whereas the institutions equaled 33.57%.

Arab and foreign traders accounted for 5.81% and 7.23% of the trading transactions, respectively, while Egyptian investors made up 86.96%.

Egyptian investors were buyers with EGP 185.278 million. Foreign and Arab traders were sellers with EGP 129.913 million and EGP 55.365 million, respectively.

